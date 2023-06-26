1) “Gotham Knights” series-finale, 9 p.m., CW. This has had a sharp concept, strong visuals, attractive characters … and disastrous timing. Just as it debuted, CW (under new ownership) began dumping its fantasy shows. In “Knights,” Bruce Wayne (Batman) was killed and his adopted son was framed. On the lam, he linked with Joker’s daughter. Now they try a dangerous rescue; also, Harvey Dent copes with his evil persona, “Two-Face.”
2) “Superman & Lois” season-finale, 8 p.m., CW. Here’s the one fantasy show that got a stay-of-execution, with 10 episodes next season. Tonight, the entire town watches a meteor shower; that’s when Lex Luthor, newly out of prison, makes his move.
3) “Daughter the Bride,” 8-10 p.m., Fox. A mother-daughter relationship can turn shaky if someone has been secretly dating. That’s especially true, perhaps, if the secret-keeper is the mom. Marcia Gay Harden (“So Help Me Todd”) stars with Halston Sage, who was the serial killer’s gorgeous daughter in “Prodigal Son.” Now the movie inexplicably debuts on a summer Tuesday.
4) Reality shows. If you missed Monday’s “Claim to Fame” season-opener, you can catch a quick rerun. That’s 10 p.m. on ABC, colliding with a new “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” on NBC. From 8-10 p.m., NBC has “America’s Got Talent” auditions and ABC reruns celebrity editions of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy.”
5) “America Experience,” 9-11 p.m., PBS. Hidden away in the Catskills, Susanna Valentina and her wife created a retreat for cross-dressing men, some of whom became trans-gender. It prospered during the 1950s and ‘60s, then was recalled decades later via a photo book, a Tony-nominated play (Harvey Fierstein’s “Casa Valentina”) and now this documentary, “Casa Susanna.”
