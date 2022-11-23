1) “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 8 p.m., NBC. One of TV’s greatest half-hours sprang from a convergence of genius. Dr. Seuss wrote the witty story and Chuck Jones — a mastermind behind Bugs Bunny and the Road Runner — animated it brilliantly. Boris Karloff narrated and Thurl Ravenscroft (the voice of Tony the Tiger) sang about a mean one, Mr. Grinch.
2) More Christmas cartoons. Also at 8 p.m., CBS has “Frosty the Snowman.” It lacks the brilliance of “Grinch,” but is a jaunty trifle, making good use of the song. Alas, neither is followed at 8:30 by a worthy cartoon. NBC has the OK “Trolls Holiday in Harmony”; CBS has the not-OK “Frosty Returns.” One alternative is the CW’s “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer,” from 8-9 p.m.
3) “Great Performances,” 9-10:30 p.m., PBS. Like Barbra Streisand, Josh Groban does it all. He has humor — a clever opening about returning from a two-year concert shutdown. He offers show-business pizzazz at the Radio City Music Hall, performing with a choir, an orchestra, a ballerina, a painter, Cyndi Lauper and Renee Benton. Then comes pure Groban — epic performances of “Bring Him Home,” “You Raise Me Up” and “The Impossible Dream.”
4) “Steppin’ Into the Holidays,” 8-10 p.m., Lifetime. In most ways, this is your standard Christmas film: After a bump in his thriving career, a guy visits home, where he finds warmth, joy and a splendid woman. The difference here: This is very well-done. It has terrific stars (Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer), gorgeous visuals and great dance moves. It’s one feel-good tale that actually feels good.
5) More Christmas movies. At 8 p.m., there’s a new one (“A Royal Corgi Christmas”) on Hallmark and reruns on the Disney Channel (“Christmas…Again?) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (“Our Italian Christmas Memories”). At 9, CBS reruns “A Christmas Proposal,” an OK movie salvaged by the likable Jessica Camacho. And at 8 and 10, FX has “Last Christmas,” which was in theaters in 2019, with a lush look and an intriguingly odd plot.
