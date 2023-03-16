1) “Grand Crew,” 8:30 p.m., NBC. Broken relationships are scattered all over this episode. Noah (Echo Kellum) has been in a funk since his girlfriend was deported … His sister Nicky has a romance that takes some big (and funny) turns … Anthony is nudged back into the dating scene … And Fay, celibate since her divorce, wants a bad-boy type. There are some good moments, especially when Nicky explodes.
2) “The Hours,” 9-11:30 p.m., PBS. The novel and movie have been turned into a deeply emotional opera, with gifted divas in three eras. In 1923, Virginia Woolf (Joyce DiDonato) works on her novel about Clarissa Dalloway. In 1949, Laura (Kelli O’Hara) struggles with being a wife and mother. In 1999, Clarissa Vaughan (Renee Fleming) prepares a party for her ailing friend Richard, who dubs her his “Mrs. Dalloway.” The stories merge powerfully.
3) Basketball, all day. Things start at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS (bumping soap operas and cop shows), 12:40 on TruTV, 1:30 on TNT and 2 on TBS. There are some first-round mismatches, plus games with teams seeded in the middle. That 12:15 game has Michigan State (seeded No. 7 in its 16-team region) and Southern California (No. 10). At 9:30 p.m., TNT has Memphis (No. 8) and Florida Atlantic (No. 9).
4) “Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022),” 6:30 p.m., Showtime. Fresh from its big night — seven Oscars, including best picture — this is back on cable. Other movies include “Black Adam” (2022), 7:50 p.m. on HBO, and the animated “Brave” (2012), 8 p.m. on Disney. And Syfy celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Irish horror: “Leprechaun” (1993) is 8 and 10 p.m., preceded (starting at 6 a.m.) by sequels.
5) “Swarm,” Amazon Prime. After triumphing with comedy, Donald Glover co-created this dark drama, with Dominique Fishback as an obsessive fan; Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris co-star. Also streaming: “Extrapolations” (Apple TV+) is a climate-change thriller … “Boston Strangler” (Hulu) has Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon as the reporters who traced the murders … And Bono and The Edge perform on Disney+ and talk with David Letterman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.