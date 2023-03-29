1) “CSI: Vegas,” 10 p.m., CBS. After a two-week basketball break, this returns with a deeply moving episode. There’s great work from Paula Newsome, as the CSI chief, and Regina Taylor, as a victim who has retained anger (and a bullet) for decades. She rages, justifiably, about past police who seemed to give Black victims less attention. Now she has people on her side.
2) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. This show took its basketball break at a key time: Missy, 15, was seeing all the attention go to her brothers — one a genius, the other a new dad. She stole her dad’s pick-up truck; now she’s on the run with Paige, a wayward genius. That’s followed by the return of “Ghosts” (Alberta’s descendant visits) and “So Help Me Todd”: Skylar Astin, as Todd, again falls for Briga Heelan, his love interest in the “Ground Floor” series..
3) “Alaska Daily” season-finale, 10 p.m., ABC. Like tonight’s “CSI: Vegas,” this has asked whether minority victims get less attention. Based on a real newspaper probe into the disappearance of native girls and women, it’s a quality show from two Oscar-winners — writer Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”) and star Hilary Swank (“Boys Don’t Cry” and “Million Dollar Baby”). Tonight, she hears a victim’s final call and rushes into action.
4) “Prom Pact,” 8 p.m., Disney Channel. A familiar theme (teens from opposite worlds) gets a new spin in this fairly enjoyable film, which will reach Disney+ on Friday. He’s a handsome athlete with an easy life; she’s a diligent student, eying Harvard. As she reluctantly tutors him, lives change.
5) Baseball, all day. It’s opening day everywhere. All 30 Major League teams start the year (barring weather postponements), with most of them confined to regional networks. The exception is at 7:05 p.m. ET, when the champion Houston Astros host the Chicago White Sox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.