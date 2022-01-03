1) “This Is Us” season-opener, 9 p.m., NBC. From its first episode, this has been a rarity — a drama with twists, surprises and deep human emotions. Now its sixth and final season starts with lives in flux. In last year’s season-finale, Kevin’s wedding fell through and we saw signs that his sister Kate will lose her marriage. Tonight, they gather with their adoptive brother Randall, to mark their 41st birthday.
2) “Black-ish” season-opener, 9:30 p.m. , ABC. It’s an overloaded night: Two of TV’s best shows start their final seasons, with “This Is Us” and this one. “Black-ish” has only won one Emmy (for hairstyling), but it’s been nominated 25 times, including three for best comedy series. Tonight, Dre really doesn’t want to go to a fundraising dinner; he changes his mind when Michelle Obama is there.
3) “New Amsterdam” return, 10 p.m., NBC. In the previous episode, Max and Helen were ready to move to her native England; instead, they went back into the hospital to help with a crisis. But what happens now? We won’t spoil any surprises, except to say this: Despite one flaw — an exaggerated villain — this is a strong, tough hour, filled with major changes.
4) “Judge Steve Harvey” debut, 8 p.m., ABC. From “People’s Court” to “Judge Judy,” unscripted judge shows have swamped daytime line-ups. But here’s something new — a primetime hour, with someone who’s never been a judge or even a lawyer. The first case involves damage to a fence during a holiday party. The next two see siblings clash: A woman says her brother didn’t do the carpentry work he was paid for; one sister says the other took money intended for their brother’s funeral.
5) “Abbott Elementary,” 9 p.m., ABC. After airing its terrific pilot film twice, “Abbott” settles into its regular spot. Writer-producer Quinta Brunson stars as Janine, a young teacher doing her best in tough conditions. Tonight, she decides to tackle maintenance issues herself, starting with a hallway light bulb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.