1) “CMA Country Christmas,” 9 p.m., ABC. Some great back-up musicians make all the difference here. A house band, with a rousing horn section, backs many of the vocals; also, Molly Tuttle brings her gifted bluegrass group. And yes, the singers are quite good. There’s Carly Pearce, who hosts, plus Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay and more. At times, the music is too relentlessly peppy, but then the War and Treaty duo blasts a powerful “O Holy Night.”
2) “So Help Me Todd,” 9 p.m., CBS. Already a pleasant blend of mystery and comedy, “Todd” ratchets things up a few notches here. Until now, we’ve dismissed Lyle as a bland rules-follower, forever foiling Todd. But now his niece has been accused of a campus crime. Todd and Margaret (his mom and boss, played by Marcia Gay Harden) throw themselves into an entertaining case.
3) “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” 8 p,.m., ABC. Like “CMA Country Christmas,” this was scheduled for last Thursday; then both moved, swapping weeks with “Frozen II.” This is a popular, animated tale from 1970, with Fred Astaire narrating and Mickey Rooney as Kris Kringle. ABC will air it again on Dec. 20, with Freeform on Dec. 21. 22 and 25.
4) “Welcome to Flatch,” 9:02 p.m., Fox. Derrick Etienne — who spent two seasons with the pro soccer team in Columbus, Ohio — plays himself here. He’s coming to town, so Kelly conjures a fake toy drive, complete with faux-orphans. It’s a busy episode that includes Barb’s caroling auditions and Shrub’s search for his real father. There’s lots of fun, plus a serious change for one relationship.
5) “Young Sheldon” and “Ghosts,” 8 and 8:30 p.m., CBS. Everyone seems to have trouble with official types. The university dislikes Sheldon’s database invention; the church disapproves of his grandmother’s video sales. And on “Ghosts,” there’s liquor-license trouble.
