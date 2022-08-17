1) “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” 8 p.m., CBS. It’s been a great stretch for Annaleigh Ashford … albeit one that included “B Positive” being canceled. She was terrific in that show … and in Broadway TV specials … and as Clinton-accuser Paula Jones in a mini-series. More roles are coming — as actress Judy Holliday and as a prime force behind the Chippendale dancers. First, she visits home here, to help some home renovations for her dad and recently-retired mom.
2) “The New York Times Presents: Superspreader,” 10 p.m., FX. Back in 2017, the Times has said, Dr. Joseph Mercola said he had $100 million. He’d made wildly unproven health claims online and sold the supposed cures. Then Covid came and it all expanded. With over three million followers on two of his Facebook pages and YouTube, he kept questioning vaccinations and pushing “cures,” the Times says, based on disproven “studies.”
3) “Blue Bloods,” 9 and 10 p.m., CBS. In the first rerun, Danny work a double-homicide with Anthony, whose cousin has gang ties. In the second, a drug shipment reaches New York; there’s a rush to find it before it floods the streets. Also, in the first episode, Jamie has trouble with the boundary he and Eddie have between work and personal life; in the second, he helps a neighbor handle a gambling debt.
4) “Sprung” debut, any time, Freevee. Greg Garcia has given two of his “Raising Hope” stars a delightful concept: Garret Dillahunt plays a soft-hearted convict, suddenly freed because of Covid — something he’s never heard of. Now he’s staying with an ex-cellmate and the guy’s brash mom, delightfully played by Martha Plimpton. It’s great fun and a good way to discover this no-fee (but ad-supported) streamer, formerly IMDB TV.
5) More streamers. “Making the Cut” starts its third Amazon Prime season, with former “Project Runway” folks Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.