1) “Grey’s Anatomy” season-finale, 9 and 10 p.m., ABC. One of the longest-running dramas in TV history wraps its 19th season. (Next year, it ties “Gunsmoke,” trailing “NCIS” and a pair of “Law & Order” shows.) The finale revolves around the wedding of Doctors Simone Griffith and Trey Delgado, in her grandmother’s backyard. That forces Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) to meet her ex-boyfriend Nick; it’s Pompeo’s first return since dropping out as a regular.
2) “Young Sheldon” season-finale, 8 and 8:30 p.m., CBS. It’s been a great year for this show, sparked by the relationship between Georgie, 18, and Mandy, 29. He’s a diligent dad to their baby, but he’s also the guy who lied about his age. She rejected his marriage proposal, but now she plans a spa weekend for them Meanwhile Sheldon and his mom head to his summer sessions in Germany … and a Texas tornado closes in on their home town.
3) “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” 9-11 p.m., NBC. Last week, Benson and Stabler probed an enigma — similar assaults, but with different DNA. Now the case has spread globally. In the first hour, Fin and Bruno help a victim who was assaulted a second time; Jet’s attempt to hack the dark web backfires. In the second, the U.S. attorney benches Benson and Stabler; Bell and Fin take over.
4) “CSI: Vegas,” 10 p.m., CBS. Fans of this show and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will have to be patient: These are the last new episodes for a while. Both have been renewed, but aren’t on the fall schedules. For this one, a case hits close to home for Folsom; he’s sidelined, but works it on his own.
5) ALSO: There are t mhreeore season-finales — “Station 19” (ABC) and “Law & Order” (NBC) at 8 p.m. and “So Help Me Todd” (CBS) at 9. Fox fills both hours with excellent reruns — the opener of “Missing” at 8 p.m. and the first two episodes of “Animal Control” at 9 and 9:30; both shows will be back next season.
