1) “The End is Nye” debut; any time, Peacock, 10 p.m., Syfy. A dead-serious subject gets a whimsical launch. In each of the six episodes, special effects help Bill Nye (the science guy) step into a disaster, then tell us how to survive it and how to prevent it. All six are available on Peacock; they also show up (one per night) on Syfy, with disaster lead-ins. That begins today, with five goofy (and fun) “Sharknado” films, starting at 11:40 a.m.
2) “Little Demon” debut, 10 and 10:35 p.m., FXX, rerunning at 11:07 and 11:42. It can be tough to turn into a teen-ager — especially when you’ve just learned your biologic father is Satan himself. Chrissy fumes at her mom’s long-ago taste in guys … while her mom tries to rescue her from the dad’s grip. This is a clever comedy cartoon and action-adventure (albeit just for adults, with nudity and gore). It stars Lucy DeVito, her dad Danny, and Aubrey Plaza.
3) “Reservation Dogs,” any time, Hulu. This surprising show keeps getting better … and more varied. Last week’s episode (a gem) brought all the characters together. Now “Dogs” ignores most of them; we see Bear briefly, as his mom Rita goes to an Indian Health Services conference. Teenie — Bear’s aunt and Rita’s former best friend, until she left for the military — shows up, too. The result has humor and a bittersweet view of people we’d overlooked.
4) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. Always a good show, this got much better at the end of the season, with a big change: Georgie, 17, lied about his age and dated a woman who’s 29; now she’s pregnant and he’s struggling with the secret. That’s followed by a “Ghost” rerun, with Sasappis helping Sam finish the website, so the bed-and-breakfast can open.
5) “Good Trouble,” 10 p.m., Freeform. Mariana steps in to help, after Joaquin finds new information about his sister’s captor. Meanwhile, her group (the FCGs) are victim of the cancel culture. And Davia, whose romances have been precarious, dates someone new.
