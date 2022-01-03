1) “Good Sam” debut, 10 p.m. CBS. Shows used to stir conflict simply by having a female boss. For “Prime Suspect,” for instance, that meant instant distrust. Now a drama needs more: Samantha (Sophia Bush, 39) is young to be the chief of surgery. One of her underlings (Jason Isaacs, 58), emerged from a coma, is the former chief … and a noted surgeon …. and her father. That sets the groundwork for strong drama and occasional humor. The opener is entertaining, despite way too much medical jargon.
2) “The Amazing Race,” 8-10 p.m., CBS. This race began almost two years ago, then was shut down by COVID for 19 months. Now it has a two-hour opener, before settling into the 9 p.m. slot. Tonight, we meet four married couples (two of them internet and YouTube stars), a dating couple, a father and daughter, some friends and people who work together — flight attendants, sisters who share a radio show and cops known for their singing. Their global journey starts in London.
3) “Next Level Chef,” 9 p.m., Fox. In the opener Sunday, each coach — Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington — chose a five-person team. Now, at random, each team gets a kitchen (from state-of-the-art to a dingy basement) to prepare steak dinners. That’s preceded by “I Can See Your Voice” at 8 p.m., with “Joe Millionaire” debuting Thursday.
4) “The Goldbergs,” 8 p.m., ABC. As a budding filmmaker, Adam gets a fresh opportunity: Make a James Bond type of film that will help his brother attract Joanne. Meanwhile, their mom has a scheme to save the failing romance of Formica Mike (Richard Kind).
5) “Nova,” 9 p.m., PBS. Skyscrapers have become prestigious places to work and live, but this hour looks at a key question: Can they be designed to be safer and more livable? That’s a new hour, surrounded by reruns: At 8 p.m., “Nature” views active volcanoes; at 10, “Big Pacific” views mysteries in the depth of the ocean.
