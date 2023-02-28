1) “True Lies” debut, 10 p.m., CBS. Back in 1994, this was a fun James Cameron film, with Jamie Lee Curtis unaware her husband (Arnold Schwarzenegger) was a master spy. In this modern update, that won’t do; the wife (Ginger Gonzaga) learns quickly about her husband (Steve Howey) … then trains to work with him. This gets a silly at times; criminals seem awfully easy to defeat. Still it offers a rare TV blend — action and glamour, spiced with humor.
2) “Survivor” opener,” 8-10 p.m., CBS. In a big night for CBS, “True Lies” is preceded by the start of the 44th “Survivor.” The contestants richly varied in image (Donny Massa, 32, is a muscular firefighter; Jaime Lynn Ruiz, 35, is a yogi) and in geography: Yam Yam Arocho, 36, is a giddy salon-owner in Puerto Rico; Kane Fritzler, 25, is a law student from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, where the temperature has hit minus-54 Fahrenheit.
3) “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” finale, 9:01 p.m., Fox. This brutal show has already seen 12 of its 16 celebrities leave, for medical (back and neck injuries, concussion, dehydration) or personal reasons, or a combination. The others have been “captured” and face interrogation techniques. Hannah Brown of “Bachelorette” is with three athletes — soccer’s Carli Lloyd, basketball’s Dwight Howard and Danny Amendola, who caught 21 passes in three Super Bowls.
4) “Abbott Elementary,” 9 p.m., ABC. Last week, Gregory (fresh from a break-up) and Janine (barely dating) had a kiss, then went into denial. They’re still there now, as the school gets a mural project. It’s a funny episode, despite centering on Jacob, the one so-so character in a terrific show.
5) ALSO: “The Mandalorian” has already won 14 Emmys and was nominated for 25 more, including best drama series. Now it starts its third season on Disney+. Also, Turner Classic Movies starts “31 Days of Oscar,” filled with winners and nominees. Today’s line-up peaks at 10 p.m. ET with “The African Queen” (1951), No. 65 on the American Film Institute’s all-time list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.