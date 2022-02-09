1) “The Perfect Storm,” 7-10 p.m., AMC. After this, we really will be afraid to go near the water. “Jaws” (1975) is at 8 p.m. on BBC America, on the same night that Mark Wahlberg is in two movies about real-life disasters. “Deepwater Horizon” (2016) has a fire on an offshore oil rig; “Perfect Storm” has Wahlberg and George Clooney as mariners, as weather extremes converge. “Jaws” is a classic; the others were well-crafted, each nominated for two technical Oscars.
2) “Inventing Anna,” Netflix. For four years, a young German socialite got attention and money from rich Americans — until they found out it was a sham. Julia Garner stars in the 11-parter from Shonda Rhimes, the “Bridgerton” and “Grey’s Anatomy” producer. Also streaming today: the second season of the Hulu comedy “Dollface” (15 months after the first season ended) … and pre-valentine romances, including Charlie Day and Jenny Slate in Amazon Prime’s “I Want You Back.”
3) Olympics hockey, 11 p.m., cable. Hockey fans might do a lot of channel-switching tonight. Simultaneously, CNBC has the women’s quarterfinals and the USA Network has one of the key battles for men, with the U.S. and Canada.
4) More Olympics. In primetime (8-11 p.m.), NBC has live coverage of the final runs of mixed-team cross snowboarding. It’s also live for the women’s Alpine downhill training runs. Taped coverage includes speedskating (women’s 1,000-meter finals, men’s relay semi-finals), men’s skeleton finals and men’s large-hill skiing qualifiers. Other taped coverage is all day on USA and 2-5 p.m. on NBC.
5) “Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m., CBS. With “Celebrity Big Brother” gobbling two CBS hours tonight, this is the only scripted show on the big-five networks. It’s a rerun of the season’s second episode, with Frank making an arrest that goes viral; that heightens his tensions with the mayor. Also, one of Frank’s sons (Danny) investigates a gang attack; another (Jamie) frets when his wife lies about where she’s going.
