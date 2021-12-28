1) “Frozen” (2013), 8-10 p.m., ABC. Heading into the holiday weekend, it’s a strong movie night. That’s led by this gorgeous film, which won Oscars for best animated feature and for the song, “Let It Go.” Also at 8 are two strong choices for grown-ups: TNT has “Black Panther” (2018); it’s a superb action epic, despite a final battle scene that seems to be eternal. And USA has “Knives Out” (2019); Rian Johnson directed his own witty, Oscar-nominated script, mixing mystery and humor.
2) Peach Bowl, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. Now we’re starting the top six bowl games, with the others on Friday and Saturday. Michigan State (10-2 and ranked No. 10) faces Pittsburgh (11-2, No, 12). It’s a game that seemed more exciting before its top players — Pitt’s quarterback and MSU’s running back — decided to skip it. Other bowls, all on ESPN, are at 11:30 a.m. ET (North Carolina and South Carolina, both 6-6), 3 p.m. (Purdue, 8-4, and Tennessee, 7-5) and 10:30 p.m. (Wisconsin and Arizona State, both 8-4).
3) “iHeartRadio Music Festival,” 8-10 p.m., CW. This starts a two-night rerun that wraps up on New Year’s Eve. The concert, which originally aired in October, includes Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Weezer, Walker Hayes, Finneas, Cheap Trick, Florida Georgia Line and more.
4) ‘Ghosts,” 9 p.m., CBS. Here’s the terrific pilot film, with a young woman’s near-death experience causing an unusual effect: She can see and hear all the ghosts in her house. That’s in a good night of comedy reruns: At 8 p.m., “Young Sheldon” battles the IRS … at 8:30, “United States of Al” finds Al with panic attacks … and at 9:30, “B Positive” sees Jerry temporarily moving into the retirement home.
5) “Call Me Kat,” 9 and 9:30 p.m., Fox. The first season’s final two episodes rerun, neatly setting up a funny opener for the second season. Tonight’s first rerun involves salsa lessons; the second has a cat funeral — and a twist that will be resolved in that clever season-opener, after football on Jan. 9.
