1) Basketball, 9 p.m. ET, ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel at 8 and pre-game at 8:30. After two games in San Francisco, the best-of-seven series moves to Boston … which takes these things VERY seriously. The Celtics have won 17 championships, losing in the finals only four times; by comparison, the Lakers are 17-15 … and the Golden State4 Warriors are 6-5. But it’s been all Warriors lately; they were in the finals for five straight years (2015-19), winning three times. Now they face the Celtics, desperate for their first title in 14 years and second in 36 years.
2) “Let’s Make a Deal,” 8 p.m., CBS. The notion of a wildly costumed audience wasn’t part of the show at first. Sometime in 1964, during the first season, someone arrived in costume, hoping to be chosen by Monty Hall. Soon, many people were doing it and the costumes were getting wilder. This special offers a “costume extravaganza,” CBS says, and $500,000 in prizes. It’s new, followed at 9 by a rerun of a celebrity “Price is Right.”
3) “MasterChef,” 8 p.m., Fox. Here’s the third round of auditions, wrapping things up. Over three weeks, head-to-head face-offs will have trimmed the field from 40 (all returning from previous seasons) to 20. That’s followed at 9 by “So You Think You Can Dance,” seeing which contestants will proceed to the choreography round. These hours were taped in advance, with Matthew Morrison still judging; he has since left the show, reportedly accused of sending a flirtatious note to a contestant..
4) “Kung Fu,” 9 p.m., CW. A week before the season-finale, things look bleak. The villainous Russell Tan is ready for his final move. Nicky enlists all the help she can gather — then finds something that may derail her. That follows a “Flash” in which Allegra takes over the heroics when Barry has left to find another meta.
5) ALSO: Today, Disney+ launches the “Ms. Marvel” series, about a teen Avengers admirer who gets superpowers of her own. Like “Loki” and other shows, it has a quick, six-week run.
Netflix counters with “Hustle,” a movie that has Adam Sandler as a struggling basketball scout. And at 10 p.m., Freeform concludes the four-week “Deep End” documentary.
