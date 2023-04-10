1) “My Grandparents’ War” season-opener, 9 p.m., PBS. Each week during the first season, a British celebrity learned about a grandparent or two who did something intriguing during World War II. Now the show hits a four-bagger: Kit Harington, of “Game of Thrones,” learns about all four grandparents. Both couples met during the war; one stuck together afterward and the other was fractured by battlefield memories. It’s an involving hour.
2) Game shows, NBC. With “Quantum Leap” ending its season and “The Voice” back to one night a week, game shows are taking over. “That’s My Jam,” originally set for Tuesdays, slides to Mondays. Now come two season-openers — “The Wall” at 9 p.m. and Jane Lynch’s “The Weakest Link” at 10.
3) “Accused,” 9 p.m., Fox. A teacher (Meaghan Rath of “Hawaii Five-0” and “Being Human”) has a sweet soul, a nice son, a bright yellow sports car and a husband (Christopher Gorham) who’s rich and explosive. That ignites an episode that(as usual) is both beautifully crafted and, at times, disturbing.
4) “Gotham Knights,” 9 p.m., CW. The public finally dubs these rebels as heroic “Gotham Knights” … unaware that they’re the young people framed for murder. This episode has the show’s usual flaws — an impossible mission and a tendency to stop and talk (for the screenwriter’s convenience) when time is crucial. But the characters are strong, the visuals are terrific and a sub-plot — Harvey Dent’s inability to control (or remember) his alternate persona — is potent.
5) “Will Trent,” 9 and 10 p.m., ABC. In the first rerun, a convicted criminal takes a hostage and demands to be proven innocent … which may be the case. In the second, a trailer—park massacre leaves Will — who’s not even good at caring for a dog — in charge of a young boy. Both hours follow Angie (Erika Christensen) on her downward spiral, after she confronts her past.
