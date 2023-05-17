1) “SWAT” season-finale, 8 p.m., CBS. It’s been a hectic time for this show. At first, CBS canceled it; ratings were strong … but not strong enough to match the growing expense of a show nearing its seventh year. Then came quick negotiations; “SWAT” was given a final, 13 episode season. Tonight, it wraps a two-parter: A federal agent (Timothy Hutton) has a personal war on a drug cartel, sending Hondo and others into battle.
2) “Fire Country” season-finale, 9 p.m., CBS. For the second straight week, the story is backed by a pair of duets by country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentle. That’s in an hour with two key storylines — a massive mudslide and Bode’s parole hearing.
3) “Blue Bloods” season-finale, 10 p.m., CBS. Jennifer Esposito joined the show in its fourth episode and stayed for two years, as Danny’s police partner. Now — after being away for a decade — she’s back, offering help with a case. That wraps up a night of finales by shows that will all be back — and in the same timeslots — next year.
4) “Great Performances,” 9 p.m. Friday, PBS. We kind of expect King Richard III to be white and male; he was in real life and usually is in Shakespeare’s “Richard III.” Not this time; Danai Gurira is superb in this Central Park performance. Gurira is known for “The Walking Dead” (Michonne) and the “Black Panther” movies (Okoye, the Warrior leader), but she’s also a playwright and a Shakespearean actress who handles each nuance beautifully.
5) Streaming. A good (if flawed) show ends … and a great one ends a week later. The former is “The Last Thing He Told Her” (Apple TV+), with Jennifer Garner tracing her husband’s departure; there have been too many contrivances, with characters failing to simply say something, but it’s a strong finish. And the great one is “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” on Amazon Prime; this hour opens with big laughs and flashbacks, then keeps getting better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.