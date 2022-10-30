1) “The Rain People” (1969), 8 p.m ET, Turner Classic Movies. Few people saw this drama, with Francis Coppola, 30, directing James Caan, 29. Three years later, LOTS of people saw their “Godfather.” Now TCM has a tribute to Caan, who died in July at 82. “Thief” (1981), at 10:15, is an acclaimed action film Michael Mann made before “Miami Vice.” Also: “Cinderella Liberty” (1973), “Freeebie and the Bean” (1974) and “Slither” (1973) at 12:15, 2:30 and 4:30 a.m.
2) “La Brea,” 9 p.m., NBC. Lots of questions get answered tonight — sort of. At the core is one of those impossible missions the characters keep trying: Sneak into a glass tower in the middle of 10,000 BC and transport to 1988, to meet two missing teens. Soon, we learn more about the tower and the portal … in ways that may or may not make much sense.
3) World Series, 8 p.m. ET, Fox. It’s the fourth game of the best-of-seven series, with the Astros at the Phillies. We’ll have to wait a week for “The Resident” (where Drs. Bell and Voss have just married) and “Monarch” (where Albie has just learned his label’s new singer is also his granddaughter).
4) “New Amsterdam” (NBC) or “Frontline” (PBS), both 10 p.m. Here are two serious hours. NBC has fiction, as the hospital deals with the impact of the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling; PBS has non-fiction, viewing the Russian activists and journalists who dare to oppose war efforts.
5) “Coco,” 6:30 p.m., Freeform. Today is “Day of the Dead,” the vibrant holiday celebrating ancestors; that provides the backdrop of this animated delight, which is full of gorgeous sights and sounds. Two other excellent movies are at 8 p.m.: Aaron Sorkin’s brilliant “The Social Network” (2010) on Showtime and Lady Gaga’s superb work in “House of Gucci” (2021) on Epix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.