1) “Celebrity Big Brother” debut, 8 p.m., CBS. Well, semi-celebrities, anyway. The line-up includes Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband (Lamar Odom), Travis Barker’s ex-wife (Shanna Moakler), Justin Timberlake’s ex-bandmate (Chris Kirkpatrick), John Mellencamp’s daughter (Teddi) and Gary Coleman’s TV brother (Todd Bridges). Joined by former champs (fighter Miesha Tate, skater Mirai Nagasu) and others, their show will continue most days, through Feb. 23.
2) Winter Olympics, 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., USA Network. We’re still one day from the start of most competition — and, oddly, two days from the opening ceremony. Still, a few things begin early: At 6 and 8 p.m. are curling matches involving U.S. teams; then come live events: Men’s Alpine skiing is at 10, with women’s hockey (Canada and Switzerland) at 11:10.
3) “Nature,” 8 p.m., PBS. In the ice mountains of Chile, we follow a puma and her four offspring. Narrated by Uma Thurman, the film follows her through a blizzard and more, as she hunts guanacos (similar to llamas) and endures a blizzard. That’s followed at 9 by “Nova,” studying the giant sinkholes that seem to shoot methane into the Siberian atmosphere.
4) “The Wonder Years,” 8:30 p.m., ABC. Dean’s plan to invite Keisa to the Valentine’s Day dance has hit a hurdle: With her makeover, she’s suddenly being noticed by other guys. That’s followed by a “Conners” that has school trouble for everyone — Mark in high school, his Aunt Becky in college.
5) ALSO: There’s flashback fun on cable. Showtime has “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986) at 7:15 p.m. and the vibrant “Footloose” (1984) at 9; the OK “Footloose” remake (2011) is at 11. And logically on this Groundhog Day, Starz Encore has “Groundhog Day” (1993), the Bill Murray delight, at 7, 8:45 and 10:30.
