1) “Alaska Daily,” 10 p.m., ABC. In last week’s opener, “Daily” established itself as a good series; now we see it could be a great one. The central character (Hilary Swank) was a bit one-note at first, but now she’s showing depth. Moving to Anchorage to salvage her tarnished newspaper career, she probed the disappearance of Native women; she also told a young reporter to tell the full story of a corrupt official. Those stories build now, while a new one unfolds.
2) “So Help Me Todd,” 9 p.m., CBS. Living in his sister’s garage and working for his mom, Todd meets the one ex-classmate who’s doing worse. Now he tries to help the guy avoid prison. Like last week’s episode, this gets too goofy at times. Still, it has crisp dialog and a clever conclusion.
3) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. Last week’s season-opener (a good one) skimmed past the key story — Georgie, 17, and his ex-girlfriend Mandy (the terrific Emily Osment), who is 28 and pregnant. Now that resurfaces when she needs a place to stay. Then on “Ghosts,” the ghosts tell Jay that his new friends have a cult.
4) “Atlanta,” 10 p.m., FX, rerunning at 10:40 and 11:20. This may be the most surprising “Atlanta” yet … which, of course, is saying something. It starts with a search for rare Nikes … and a young rapper’s optimism … and Paper Boi’s fear that a killer is targeting anyone who made a crank video. From there … well, you’ll have to catch it. In it’s own, odd way, this is a terrific episode.
5) Much more: At 1 p.m. ET, the House’s Jan. 6 committee has what could be its final hearing; news channels and others will carry it. At 9 p.m., ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” has a college student arrive with what looks like food poisoning — until it escalates, perplexing the young residents and their mentors. And any time, catch the season-finale of Disney+’s much-praised “She Hulk, Attorney at Law.”
