1) “Accused” season-finale, 9 p.m., Fox. This has been one of the year’s most engaging new shows — and, at times, one of its most painful. For the fourth time in 16 episodes, a story involves a troubled son. This one is back from his latest drug-rehab and working with his father. The dad (Keith Carradine) is a music star, overwhelmed by this dilemma. Like every “Accused,” this is written and acted with subtle skill; like many, it’s tough to watch.
2) More games and such, ABC. “Judge Steve Harvey” season-opener, 9 p.m., ABC. For almost half of its schedule (Mondays through Wednesdays), ABC is already in a summertime, fun-and-games mode. This amiable show — with Harvey’s folksy approach to personal squabbles — starts here and will later move to Wednesdays. Harvey follows at 10 p.m. today with a rerun of his “Celebrity Family Feud”; at 8 is the ongoing “Jeopardy Masters” tournament.
3) “Night Court” season-finale, 8 p.m., NBC. For Judge Abby Stone, the bad news is that she’s on trial; the worse news is that Dan — a long-time prosecutor and a quirky soul — is handling her defense. Whatever happens, this reboot has been a fun trifle, renewed for a second season. By comparison, “Lopez vs. Lopez” (with its season-finale at 8:30) has been sub-par, with no word about next season.
4) “Gotham Knights,” 9 p.m., CW. Batman’s adopted son and the Joker’s daughter manage an undercover visit to a meeting of The Court. Also, Stephanie realizes how bad her mom’s addiction has become … and Harvey starts to realize the seriousness of his unexplained memory gaps.
5) “Frontline,” 9 p.m., PBS. The news keeps piling up fresh reports on Clarence and Ginni Thomas. He’s a Supreme Court justice; she’s a conservative activist, even phoning the White House. Conservative friends have hired her, taken him on expensive vacations, even bought his mother’s house. Now “Frontline” offers an overview, plus profiling their roots.
