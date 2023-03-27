1) “Accused,” 9 p.m., Fox. This anthology again delivers an hour that is both beautifully crafted and deeply depressing. Abigail Breslin (the former child star of “Little Miss Sunshine”) and Aisha Dee (“The Bold Type”) are perfect as young lovers who witness an atrocity in Brooklyn, then become obsessed with vengeance. There are a couple lapses in believability, but this story is compelling, emotional … and devastating.
2) “Gotham Knights,” 9 p.m., CW. Crisply written and beautifully filmed, this has quickly become a terrific series. Tonight’s episode starts with a high-octane battle (a hero faces someone twice her size) and ends with a jolt. In between, it has moments of quiet drama, plus the eternal appeal of a blonde teen in an evening gown thwarting the villain. We haven’t seen that since “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
3) “Night Court,” 8 p.m., NBC. It’s a tough night for love and marriage. A wedding expo has gone bad, filling the court with new defendants … just as colleagues are trying to help Abby, the judge, plan her wedding. Then “American Auto” sees the CEO, with her divorce looming, make a rash decision.
4) “American Experience,” 9-10:30 p.m., PBS. A half-million anti-war protesters massed in 1969; then the Vietnam War continued as usual. Activists felt they had failed … or had they? Insiders say Richard Nixon was planning a massive escalation, then scuttled it when he saw the opposition. They also say he described a “madman strategy” — making the enemy feel he was mad enough to go nuclear. This film skillfully tells an epic story.
5) “Will Trent,” 10 p.m., ABC. Trent has few people skills and no experience with good parenting; he spent much of his childhood in foster care or a juvenile home. But now that he’s a cop, he volunteers to take care of a boy who is alone after a trailer-court massacre.
