1) “The Resident” return, 8 p.m., Fox. After a seven-week break, here’s a big hour, complete with three potent stories. Two had started previously — Dr. Bell’s secret ailment and Dr. Austin’s mother’s cancer. Now a third has a personal link for Conrad. There’s more — Devon’s clinical trial, a new doctor with an elusive past — in a packed hour. Despite a few excesses, it’s well-crafted and moving.
2) “The Real Dirty Dancing,” 9 p.m., Fox. In a late switch, Fox is delaying “Monarch” all the way until fall. The country-music drama was set for a big push — premiering after the Rams-49ers football game Sunday (Jan. 30), then settling in behind “The Resident” on Tuesdays. Now, blaming COVID, the show has been pushed to fall, replaced by reality competitions: An episode of “Next Level Chef” got the post-football spot; Tuesday goes to a show re-creating “Dirty Dancing” moves.
3) Black History Month begins. Things start quietly tonight: PBS reruns its “In Their Own Words” profile of Chuck Berry at 9 p.m. … Showtime has “The Butler” (2013) at 8 p.m. and Oscar-winner “Moonlight” (2016) at 10:15 … FXM has Oscar-nominee “Hidden Figures” (2016) at 7:25 and 10:05. That will soon get busier: ABC has two “Soul of a Nation” specials Thursday; PBS’ Tuesdays will have new films about Marian Anderson, Fannie Lou Hamer, three diplomats and the civil-rights era.
4) “Abbott Elementary” and “Black-ish,” 9 and 9:30 p.m., then 10 and 10:30. It’s a double helping, with a new episode and then a rerun. “Abbott” starts a gifted program, creating ill-will; the rerun — a fairly good one — finds a teacher befuddled by the new computer system. “Black-ish” is all about appearances — Jack’s choice for a school-picture outfit and Devante having an “ashy” look; the rerun, an excellent one, is the season-opener with Michelle Obama.
5) “American Auto,” 8 p.m., NBC. Plenty of things have already gone wrong, but now the car may have a faulty part; there’s a debate about whether to have a recall.
