1) “The Godfather” (1972), 12:30 and 9 p.m., AMC. Francis Coppola’s gem had a passionate story, crisp dialog, strong visuals and some of Hollywood’s best actors, led by Al Pacino, Marlon Brando and James Caan. Then “The Godfather, Pari II” (1974) — at 4:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. — added Robert De Niro. The original film is No. 2 (behind “Citizen Kane)” on the American Film Institute’s all-time list; “Part II” is No. 32, the only sequel in the top 100.
2) “SWAT,” 8 p.m., CBS. The stakes are ratcheted up tonight: A car-bombing is linked to a terrorist group that plans an attack in Los Angeles. Now the SWAT team has a task force with the FBI. Also, we learn about the roots of Deacon’s religious beliefs; and Luca and his brother battle over a revelation.
3) “Fire Country,” 9 p.m., CBS. One of the guys who was in the inmate-firefighter program holds a grudge against Bode’s mom; now he’s seeking vengeance. That’s followed at 10 by “Blue Bloods,” with Danny investigating the death of a chess hustler. And his sister, running for district attorney, could get a key endorsement from a Harlem pastor … if she does him as favor.
4) “True Lies” (1994), 8 and 11 p.m., BBC America. James Cameron is at his best with full-throttle dramas, including “Terminator” (which BBC runs at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today), “Titanic” and “Avatar.” But here was his one amiable blend of comedy and drama, with Arnold Schwarzenegger as a spy whose wife (Jamie Lee Curtis) thinks he’s an accountant. It’s a fun notion that on March 1will become a CBS series … but with the wife soon doing spy stuff.
5) More movies. Will Smith fills up VH1 today, with the fun “Men in Black” movies at 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. and “Independence Day” (1996) at 9:30. Also, Pop has “Erin Brockovich” (2000) at 8 p.m. and the Disney Channel has a clever cartoon, “Bolt” (2008), at 8:30.
