1) “How Saba Kept Singing,” 10 p.m., PBS. David Wisnia was sent to Auschwitz at 16. He survived because he entertained guards with his gorgeous singing … and because Helen Spitzer, a fellow prisoner, loved him and kept doctoring records. This deeply moving film follows the final years before his death last summer at 94. He reunites with Spitzer, returns to Auschwitz and sings with his talented grandson Avi, telling him: “You’re the proof that Hitler did not win.”
2) “My Grandparents’ War,” 9 p.m., PBS. Here’s another World War II view, as actress Keira Knightley traces her mother’s parents. One was an experienced Navy man; the other worked in a castle-turned-hospital and later helped with D-Day logistics. Each had a younger brother — one killed, the other a POW, forced on a 600-mile hike and shrinking below 100 pounds. It’s a rough and emotional story.
3) “Gotham Knights,” 9 p.m., CW. This series has found fresh twists on a superhero legacy. Framed for Batman’s murder, young rogues — including his adopted son and the Joker’s daughter — dig for the truth, helped by a new Robin and a rich guy’s tech-savvy daughter. Now the show pauses for a rerun of a strong episode: At a gala, the city’s elite are held hostage; secret heroics are needed.
4) “9-1-1: Lone Star,” 8 p.m., Fox. Owen’s romance with Kendra, a beautiful (and rich) bartender, might have seemed ideal; now he learns a secret she’s been keeping. Also, there are aftershocks to when Judd found the father of his wife (Grace) having an affair. That’s followed by the rerun of the “Accused” opener, a well-made but emotionally brutal story that has Michael Chiklis as the father of a raging teen-ager.
5) “Night Court,” 8 p.m., NBC. On a night filled with gloom, we need this silly (but fun) rerun. A “blood moon” brings weird defendants … just as Abby is visited by her mom (Faith Ford of “Murphy Brown”), bearing a secret. That’s followed by new episodes of “American Auto” (a desperate attempt to save the company), “The Wall” and “Weakest Link.”
