1) “The Rings of Power,” any time, Amazon Prime. The mega-prequels era is now in place. “House of the Dragon,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel, arrived Aug. 21 as the most expensive TV project ever; now Amazon has one that’s even larger. It cost a reported $465 million for the first season’s eight episodes. Over five seasons (at least), we’ll see epic struggles that were filmed in New Zealand, often using elaborate sets in addition to special effects.
2) College football, 8 p.m. ET, Fox. Next Thursday, the pro season begins, dominating TV. That leaves this week for colleges to grab attention. This game has Purdue (9-4 last season) hosting Penn State (7-6). ABC has primetime games Saturday (Notre Dame-Ohio State) and Sunday (Florida State-Louisiana State). On Friday, ESPN has Western Michigan-Michigan State and Texas Christian-Colorado.
3) “Ghosts,” 8:30 p.m., CBS. We assumed the ghosts like Halloween. Not so. They’re insulted by ghost costumes that consist of white sheets with eye holes; also, they’re startled by the “Ghostbusters” movies. In this rerun, they try to protect the home from Halloween vandals. It’s one of the show’s best episodes and follows a good “Young Sheldon,” with Georgie’s pregnant ex-girlfriend invited to dinner.
4) “America’s National Parks,” 8 and 9 p.m., National Geographic, rerunning at 11 and midnight. It’s time to savor large creatures, past and present. The first hour is called “Bear Country”; the second visits the Badlands in South Dakota, prime grounds for the remains of dinosaurs and the revival of buffalo.
5) “Little Demon,” 10 p.m., FXX. This isn’t what you expect in a first daddy/daughter weekend — a fight to destroy 24 rounds of demons. But the dad is Satan and the daughter, just turned 13, is finding her powers. This reruns at 11:03, sandwiching a rerun Wednesday’s “Archer” episode. Both have lots of action (and, in “Demon,” gore), but so-so stories with only modest wit.
