1) “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” 9 p.m., PBS. Long before his big-city fame — including as graphic director and columnist for the New York Times — Charles Blow grew up in an impoverished family in rural Louisiana. That became the subject of his memoir, adapted into this opera. The Metropolitan Opera’s first work by a Black composer (Terence Blanchard), it opened the Met’s post-COVID season. The result ripples with passion, pain and powerhouse music.
2) “Magnum P.I.,” 9 p.m., CBS. The basketball break is over and CBS’ dependable crime shows are back. Tonight, Higgins meets a 12-year-old trying to solve the murder of three people, including her mother. And Max Gail, 78, a terrific actor since his “Barney Miller” days, plays a military veteran; Magnum tries to re-unite him with his family, under the No Veteran Dies Alone program.
3) “Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m., CBS. The mayor asks Frank’s son Jamie to head his security detail — bypassing Frank (the police commissioner) with the request. Meanwhile, Jamey’s brother Danny probes the murder of a rich college student. Also, Eddie disagrees with her police partner, who arrests a protester.
4) “Vacation” (1983), 11:45 a.m. and 8 p.m., AMC. Here — out of order — are all four films, with Chevy Chase as the perpetually overwhelmed dad. “Christmas Vacation” is at 1:45 and 10 p.m.; and “European Vacation” (1985) is 4 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. “Vegas Vacation” (1978) is 9:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.
5) ALSO: Fresh from their big night at the Oscars, the streamers remain busy. Already arrived this week are several major series or mini-series — Hulu’s true-life “The Girl from Plainville,” Disney+’s “Moon Knight” (a Marvel tale with Oscar Isaac) and HBO Max’s “Julia” (the Julia Child story). And arriving today are two series: AppleTV+’s “Slow Horses” is set among British spies; “The Outlaws” was co-created by Stephen Merchant (the “Office” co-creator), who also stars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.