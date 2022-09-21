1) Streaming surge. In the first week of the broadcast season, streamers have grabbed much of the attention. Hulu alone has debuted a terrific comedy (“Reboot”), continued another first-rate comedy (“Atlanta”) and opened the season for a reality show (“The Kardashians”). Disney+ has launched a sci-fi series (“Andor”) and taken over “Dancing With the Stars.” There’s been much more, including Peacock’s “Meet Cute” movie. And today, Netflish adds several movies, including “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a Tyler Perry film with a juke-joint soundtrack.
2) “Big Brother,” 8 p.m., CBS. Tonight’s hour sets us up for Sunday’s two-hour finale. It’s followed at 9 p.m. today by the “Secret Celebrity Renovation” finale, with Nicole Scherzinger. At 10 is a “Blue Bloods” rerun: Erin is stalked and her brother Jamie is arrested for drunken driving.
3) “Shark Tank” season-opener, 8 p.m., ABC. This show is usually tightly edited, to get to the crux of the negotiation. But to open its 14th season, it will be live, with a studio audience and with viewers adding their opinions. All six investors will be there; that leads into the “20/20” season-opener at 9.
4) “Great Performances,” 9 p.m., PBS. Lynn Nottages “Intimate Apparel” play had a young black woman heading to New York in 1905, with dreams of going from seamstress to fashion designer. Named by one critics group as the year’s best off-Broadway play, it was adapted into an opera … then delayed by COVID for two years. Here’s the show, which finally opened in January.
5) Movies. There’s lots of ‘80s-style fun tonight. Eddie Murphy’s terrific “Beverly Hills Cop” (1984) is 8 and 10:25 p.m. on Pop. “Goonies” (1985) — with a story by Steven Spielberg, one of the producers — is at 7:30 on AMC. And “Ready Player One” (2018) — with Spielberg proving again that he’s a fantasy-film master — is at 7 on TNT.
