1) “Archer” season-finale, 10 p.m., FXX, repeating at 11:03. It’s been a rough year for Archer. His mom died and the evil Fabian bought the spy firm. Now Slater (voiced, appropriately, by Christian Slater), a CIA guys, is giving orders. Archer hates him, but likes the goal of killing Fabian. It’s a typical “Archer” — bright and brash, mixing scattered humor and action animation.
2) “The Masked Singer,” 8 p.m., Fox. In the faster format, seven acts have been unmasked in three weeks. That includes two singers (Montell Jordan and Chris Kirkpatrick of ‘NSYNC), plus actors (William Shatner, Eric Idle), an investor (Daymond John), a ventriloquist (Jeff Dunham) and the “Brady Bunch” brothers, dressed as Mummies and singing about Monkees. Tonight, Andrew Lloyd Webber performs and judges people singing his songs.
3) “Kung Fu,” 9 p.m., CW. Nicky has struggled as a vigilante crimefighter while mourning the apparent death of her mentor and the departure of her boyfriend Henry. But last week, she seemed to discover that mentor, alive and dazed. She also met a handsome guy who’s also fighting crooks. Meanwhile, Henry is overseas, meeting one of his dad’s former allies.
4) “Belfast” (2021) and “Elvis” (2022), 6:20 and 8:15 p.m. HBO. In a slow time for movie theaters, these two have been strong exceptions. They’re opposites — one black-and-white, the other exploding in color and glitter. The former is Kenneth Branagh’s moving boyhood tale; he won an Oscar for his script and a best-picture nomination. “Elvis” overdoes its jumpy-jerky style, but has great music and the story of a decent lad and his scheming manager.
5) ALSO: On “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC), we revisit the feud between Melissa and her sister — tough-talking South Philly teachers at different schools; Janine tries to patch things up. And “Secrets of the Dead” settles into its regular spot (10 p.m., PBS), after a one-time Sunday episode.
