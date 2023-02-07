1) “Hell’s Kitchen” finale, 8-10 p.m., Fox. This season, Gordon Ramsay has pitted “20-somethings” against “40-somethings,” with the young folks dominating. They had six of the final eight and four of the final five (including two who are only 24 and 21). Now the final three includes Dafne Meja, 29, and Alejandro Najar, 28, plus Alex Belew, 40. In the first hour, they create menus and dinners, with one ousted. Then eliminated contestants will return to help the final two.
2) “NFL Honors,” 9-11 p.m., NBC. Often confined to Saturdays, on Super Bowl eve, this gets a better time slot; it also gets its first female host, singer Kelly Clarkson. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, Super Bowl opponents, are up for Most Valuable Player, against more quarterbacks (Joe Burrows and Josh Allen) and a receiver (Justin Jefferson). The defensive nominees are Nick Bosa, Chris Jones and Micah Parsons. There’s more, including the Hall of Fame.
3) “Poker Face,” Peacock. How good is “Poker Face”? Even one of its lesser episodes — that’s this one — is way better than almost anything. We meet two former TV stars, one (Tim Meadows) married to a rich beauty, the other (Ellen Barkin) in a funk. They agree to a one-night show at a theater … which is where we finally meet crimesolver Charlie (Natasha Lyonne). The rest is wildly over-the-top, salvaged by sharp dialog and skilled performances.
4) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. Georgie can charm most people, but he had no luck with Mandy’s parents. They remain unhappy that he lied about his age and, at 17, impregnated their daughter, 28. Now the baby shower stirs ill feelings between Mandy’s mom and Georgie’s. Then “Ghosts” has Laraine Newman and Chip Zien as Trevor’s parents, arriving to get his newly discovered remains.
5) “The Parent Test,” 8 and 9 p.m., ABC. Now that “Celebrity Jeopardy” has its champion (Ike Barinholtz), “Parent Test” can spread out to two hours, with “The Chase” remaining at 10. They’ll be there again next week, before “Grey’s Anatomy” and others finally return on Feb. 23.
