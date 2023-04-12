1) “Grey’s Anatomy,” 9 and 10 p.m., ABC. Earlier this year, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) — the central character for 18-plus seasons — departed. Now Maggie Pierce, Meredith’s half-sister and the head of cardio-thoracic surgery, leaves after nine years. She and Winston Ngu decide the future of their wobbly marriage. That’s in a busy, two-episode night: Jo faces a tough diagnosis, Levi helps a patient celebrate a milestone and the Amelia/Kai relationship is tested.
2) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. After a one-week pause for a rerun, this returns to what’s been a great story arc. Mandy is still mad at Georgie for lying about his age. (She’s near 30; he’s about to turn 18.) But he’s been warm to her and their baby and they’re getting closer … except now he spends his birthday on a date with someone else. Also, his mom finally confronts the neighbor about her sort-of relationship with George Sr.
3) “Florida Man,” Netflix. Edgar Ramirez — who was Gianni Versace in an FX mini-series — now plays an ex-cop in this eight-parter. This guy doesn’t like to go back to Florida … or even to admit that’s where he’s from. But now a debt forces him to go there to retrieve a mobster’s mistress. That arrives on a day when Paramount+ has its third episode of the musical, “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.”
4) “Animal Control,” 9 p.m., Fox. It’s time for an “adoption day,” trying to give the stray creatures new homes; meanwhile, there’s a goose on the loose. That’s followed at 9:30 by a “Welcome to Flatch” rerun: Barb (Jaime Pressly) tries her first open house since returning to town and Kelly shows some surprising competence as her assistant.
5) “Field of Dreams” (1989), 9 p.m., BBC America. As the second week of the baseball season begins, it’s a perfect time to see this film, with its eloquent love of the game. Also, two Steven Spielberg adventures are at 8 p.m.; Spielberg merely produced “Jurassic World” (2015, TNT), but he also directed the terrific “Ready Player One” (2018, USA).
