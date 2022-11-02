1) Baseball, 8 p.m. ET, Fox. We had planned to watch the late Leslie Jordan tonight on “Call Me Kat” and Sunday on a transplanted “Masked Singer.” Then a World Series rain-out changed everything. Tonight is the fifth game of the best-of-seven series, with the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Houston Astros. There’s a day off Friday (presumably with wrestling filling the void) and then the final games (if needed) on Saturday and Sunday … possibly delaying Jordan’s show again.
2) “Blockbuster” debut, any time, Netflix. For the past three years, the world has had exactly one Blockbuster video store. That’s in Bend, an Oregon town of 100,000, known for its ski resorts and brewery. That store was the subject of a 2020 documentary (also on Netflix) and now this comedy series. Randall Park, who’s still in “Young Rock,” plays the owner; Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) plays the employee he has a crush on.
3) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. Mandy, 28 and pregnant, was already bitter because Georgie lied about his age and is 17. Now she also learns about the casino he has with his grandmother. That’s followed by “Ghosts” (a ghost at the neighbors’ house has a connection to Thorfinn) and “So Help Me Todd,” with Vela Lovell (“Mr. Mayor,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) guesting as a podcaster.
4) “Grey’s Anatomy,” 9 p.m., ABC. When Bailey and Addison volunteer at a family planning center, they find a complicated pregnancy. That’s preceded by “Station 19” at 8 p.m., with a rescue attempt at a battery plant. At 10 on “Alaska Daily.” a visitor from her old life throws Elaine’s life into turmoil.
5) Movies, cable. You’ll find opposite moods at 8 p.m. on two sister channels. Lifetime has “A Christmas Dance Reunion” (2021), which is bland despite offering a “High School Musical” reunion of Monique Coleman and the charismatic Corbin Bleu.
