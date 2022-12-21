1) “Top Gun” films. “Top Gun” was the box-officer champion in 1986, mixing crisp dialog, great visuals and an impressive cast, led by young Tom Cruise. Now “Top Gun: Maverick” is the 2022 box-office winner, with great visuals and a not-young Cruise. Today, you can catch the sequel any time on Paramount+ … the original on Paramount Network (8 and 10:30 a.m.; 1, 3:30, 6, 8:30, 11 p.m.) … or both on Epix (original, 6:10 p.m.; sequel, 8).
2) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS, and more. All of the comedy reruns seem to be packed into one night. CBS opens with Sheldon’s world wobbling, now that both parents are out of work; it follows with five straight “Ghost” episodes. NBC has its “Saturday Night Live” Christmas special, from 8-10 p.m. AMC has “Christmas Vacation” at 8, BBC America has the first two “Ghostbusters” films at 6 and 8:30 and Fox (see next item) has more.
3) “Welcome to Flatch,” 9:02 p.m., Fox. What does it take to bring people back to church? A heat wave, a power-outage and a working generator at the church. In an excellent rerun, lives are changed by strong beer, a dead lizard and a melting gender-reveal cake. That’s followed at 9:30 by “Call Me Kat,” with somber moments for Kat’s mom and silly fun for her friend Phil (the late Leslie Jordan).
4) “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball,” 8-9:30 p.m., CW. Here’s a quick rerun of Saturday’s special, stuffed with pop-music stars. The line-up includes Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa, Pitbull, Demi Lovado, Sam Smith, Khalid, Black Eyed Peas, Backstreet Boys, The Kid Laroi, Tate McRae and Lewis Capaldi.
5) ALSO: If you missed the “Alaska Daily” opener, catch a rerun at 10 p.m. on ABC. Earlier, it’s a good night for Christmas cartoon reruns. Freeform has “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” at 6:30, followed by “Frosty” at 7:30 and “Rudolph” at 8; the Disney Channel counters with “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” at 7 p.m. and “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas” at 7:30.
