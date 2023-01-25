1) “Poker Face” debut, Peacock. Rian Johnson, writer-director of the “Knives Out” gems, links with Natasha Lyonne for a superb series. She’s terrific as Charlie, with an innate sense of when people are lying. In the opener, she’s living in a Las Vegas trailer, when casino boss (Adrien Brody) tries to harness that skill; she’s soon on the run, solving self-contained mysteries along the way. Except for one flaw — scenes that flash back a few days, without telling viewers — this is a fresh and entertaining show.
2) More streaming. Peacock has a busy stretch — the first four episodes of “Poker Face” today, then “Tar,” which has been getting some Academy Award talk, on Friday. Also today, Paramount+ adds its “Teen Wolf” movie and a “Wolf Pack” series.
3) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. Mandy, Georgie’s ex-girlfriend, is staying next door with his grandmother. Now his sister likes to visit there for girl talk … which makes their mom jealous. That’s a rerun; so is “Ghosts,” with suspicions that Jay’s new friend is a cult leader.
4) “Call Me Kat,” 9:30. Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) guests as the new baker at Kat’s cafe. That follows a “Welcome to Flatch” in which Kelly and Shrub finally learn who is the porch pirate … then ponder what to do about it. Also, Barb decides that Joe — the former boy-band star and current pastor — needs a makeover prior to the agricultural fair.
5) Figure skating. Here’s the start of a busy, four-day stretch from San Jose. The rhythm dance finals are 7-9 p.m., with the women’s short-program from 10 p.m. to midnight. The women will have their finals from 8-10 p.m. Friday on NBC, after the men’s short program from 5-7 p.m. on USA.
