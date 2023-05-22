1) “Survivor” finale, 8-11 p.m., CBS. On the final day of the official TV season, it’s time to pick the 44th winner, then hold a reunion of this season’s contestants. The finalists range from engineering student Carson Garrett, 20, to engineering manager Heidi Legares-Greenblatt, 43. Others are an elementary-school teacher (Lauren Harpe, 31), a salon owner (Yamil Arocho, 36) and a drug counselor (Carolyn Wiger, 35).
2) Chicago shows’ season-finales, 8-11 p.m.,, NBC. For “Chicago Med” (8 p.m.), this is the crisis point for “OR 2.0,” its high-tech, high-priced operating room. Then “Chicago Fire” (9) sees Kidd get a lead on a domestic-terror attack. “Chicago P.D.” (10) has been tracing Richard Beck, as he planned multiple hate-crimes. Now he’s moving up the date of his attack, as his daughter, Samantha, panics.
3) “Jeopardy Masters” finals, 8 p.m., ABC. The three-week, 10-hour tournament concludes. At 9, ABC has a sampling of “”The Prank Panel,” which will return July 9 as part of the summer line-up. Tonight, Johnny Knoxville and Eric Andre help create elaborate pranks on a repo guy and a wedding officiant.
4) “MasterChef” season-opener and “Food Stars” debut, 8 and 9 p.m., Fox. This is the key day in Fox’s summer plans, linking two Gordon Ramsay shows. It’s the 13th season for the amiable “MasterChef,” which has home cooks, not professionals. And it’s the first for “Food Stars,” which tests skills with food and with entrepreneurship. In the opener, contestants open seaside food chats.
5) “The Flash” series-finale, 8 p.m. Wednesday, CW. A fun era is ending, as CW’s new owners shed its comic-book heroes. “Flash,” the network’s most-popular show, ends as friends (old and new) gather for an epic battle to save the timeline. Some shows will last a bit longer, including “Riverdale.” Today (9 p.m.), Veronica suspects someone is sabotaging plans for the theater she bought. Then “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew” will share Wednesdays through the summer.
