1) “Resident Alien” season-opener, 9 p.m., Syfy. This wonderfully weird show mixes solid drama, zesty sci-fi and an abundance of humor. An alien killed Dr. Harry, took over his body and prepared to kill all humans. There were technical woes and he tried to return home, but Max stowed away and they crashed. Now “Harry” has a concussion and starts babbling the truth — which, of course, everyone ignores. He also thinks he’s a TV cop. The few humans who know his secret try to help him, with amusing results.
2) “Astrid & Lizzie Save the World” debut, 10 p.m., Syfy. These two teens are trying, as one puts it, “to blend in and not be so us.” It isn’t easy; mean guys dub them “the pudge patrol.” Then they get a chance to fight monsters and (maybe) close a lethal portal. With a primitive, indie-movie look, this does have some moments; in general, however, it’s about 14 percent as good as its lead-in, “Resident Alien.”
3) “Meat Loaf: A Special Tribute,” 7 p.m., Reelz, rerunning at 11. Here’s a look at the epic-rocker, who died last week at 74. That’s part of a revised line-up, alongside documentaries on ZZ Top (8 p.m. and midnight) and Led Zeppelin (10 p.m. and 2 a.m.),
4) “Nature: Animals with Cameras,” 8 p.m., PBS. Some of us consider “tree-hugger” an insult, but don’t tell that to Australia’s koalas. The Outback is hot; hugging trees keeps them 10 degrees cooler. And after dark? This interesting hour attaches cameras and finds a busy night life; it also watches kangaroos and fruit bats. It wraps a two-week series, adding the cuteness that last week’s ocean opener lacked.
5) “The Price is Right,” 8 p.m., CBS. Remember when contestants felt lucky to win a Yugo or a skateboard? Tonight’s prizes include a Mercedes-Benz and a Lamborghini, plus European vacations and cash.
It adds up to $750,000, CBS says, the biggest giveaway in the show’s 58-year history.
