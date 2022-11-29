1) “The Masked Singer” finale, 8-10 p.m., Fox. The first hour reviews what’s happened so far — which is a lot. The show has unmasked a boxer (George Foreman), a wrestler (Chris Jericho), a captain (William Shatner), real singers (Gloria Gaynor, Montell Jordan) and more. Last week it ousted Ray Parker Jr. (the “Ghosbusters” guy) and comedian Nikki Glaser. In the second hour, the finalists — the Lambs trio and Harp — try for the championship.
2) “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” 8-10 p.m., NBC. The 90th annual tree-lighting is preceded by lots of music. There are two married duos — Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, David Foster and Katharine McPhee — plus Andrea Bocelli with his son and daughter. Also performing: the Rockettes, the Muppets, the Shinellas and more, including Alicia Keys, Brett Eldredge and Mickey Guyton. A rerun of Kelly Clarkson’s Christmas special follows at 10.
3) “The Conners,” 8 p.m., ABC. It’s moving day, providing a shake-up for an already-sharp show. Darlene moves into her new house — along with her husband, sister and niece — and promptly sets some rules. At the Dan-and-Louise house, Harris welcomes a guest. Later, at 9 p.m., “Abbott Elementary” finds Janine sick. The principal takes over her class, with chaotic results.
4) “Roman Holiday” (1953), 8 p.m. ET, Turner Classic Movies. Audrey Hepburn was 24 and almost unknown, when she played a princess trying for an incognito vacation. It’s a charming performance that won her only Academy Award. Other Oscars went to the costumes and to the story, by the blacklisted Dalton Trumbo. There were seven other nominations, including best picture.
5) “Willow,” Disney+. It’s been a great stretch for the streamer. That includes “Disenchanted” — Amy Adams’ sequel to her delightful “Enchanted” — and more There are series based on “Star Wars” films (“Andor”) and “Santa Clause” films (“The Santa Clauses”).
Today, both add new episodes and “Willow” begins, with Warwick Davis returning to his role in the 1988 fantasy film. Also today: Peacock’s “Irreverent,” with a mobster hiding out as a preacher.
