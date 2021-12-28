1) “‘The Price is Right’ 50th Anniversary Special,” 8-10 p.m., CBS. “Price” really began 65 years ago, but CBS ignores the NBC and ABC years. This rerun, from September, marked the start of the 50th CBS season. Up to then, two million people had been in the studio audience and 68,000 had been called as contestants. They’d won $300 million in prizes, including 8,400 cars; they’d tried 108 games. This season, with Drew Carey hosting, added two more games, including one guessing 1972 prices.
2) “The Wonder Years,” 8-11 p.m., ABC. Like the original series, this appealing reboot offers a man’s reflections on his middle-class, 1960s boyhood. In this case, Dean, 12, is a Black kid in Montgomery, Ala. — something that’s especially important in the moving pilot film. That’s at 8 p.m., followed by other reruns involve a camping trip, a church overnighter, a teen driver and bullying. Then the 10:30 episode offers some surprises, after Dean discovers some sexy magazines.
3) “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip,” 8-10 p.m., Fox. In six days, Ramsay launches his new competition, with an epic structure that whisks chefs to three very-different levels. First, this rerun takes three food friends to their homelands — Scotland (Ramsay), France (Fred Siriex) and Italy (Gino D’Acampo).
4) “Chicago P.D.,” 10 p.m., NBC. Next week, the Chicago shows will be back to new episodes. For now, here’s a rerun of the season’s second episode, an intense one in the aftermath of Burgess’ hostage ordeal. Other reruns find “Chicago Med” with a dishonest lupus patient and “Chicago Fire” with Jesse’s rooftop rescue going viral.
5) ALSO: Agatha Christie’s greatest mystery is retold in “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974), at 8 p.m. ET on Turner Classic Movies. That follows a run of romantic films with Oscar-winning screenplays, from “An American in Paris” (1951) at 6:30 a.m. to “The Philadelphia Story” (1940) at 6 p.m. A different sort of marathon is on ESPN — bowl games at 11 a.m. and 2:15, 5:45 and 9:15 p.m. ET.
