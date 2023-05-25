1) “Great Performances: Anything Goes,” 9 p.m., PBS. Mix three immense talents — Sutton Foster, director Kathleen Marshall, songwriter Cole Porter — and you get … well, a fairly entertaining show. What’s missing is a good story; this one just has lots silly twists. Still, Foster and Marshall turn Porter’s clever songs into zestful blurs of song, dance and general good cheer.
2) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” series-finale, Amazon Prime. A great series concludes, complete with wit, warmth and surprises. Like many episodes this season, it starts with a so-so flash-forward. Unlike most, it also ends with another flash-forward, this one a delight. In between is the terrific main story: Last week, Susie pressured the wife of Midge’s boss, to get her a stand-up spot on his show. Tonight, we’ll see if she actually gets it.
3) “Star Trek Into Darkness” (2013), 8 p.m., CBS. A few action movies are popping up, to ease our descent into summer reruns. On Thursday, ABC had “Shang-Chi”; now it’s CBS with the 12th “Star Trek” film and the second directed by J.J. Abrams, with Chris Pine as Captain Kirk. You can also catch Pine now in the loose and likable “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” on Paramount+.
4) More movies HBO has the new “Being Mary Tyler Moore” documentary at 8 p.m. And cable has three films that beautifully incorporated music. It’s the “Beauty and the Beast” cartoon (1991) at 8 p.m. on Disney and the superb Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper “A Star is Born” (2016) at 8 on Bravo, followed by “Ray” (2011) at 11.
5) ALSO: “Mrs. Maisel” joins a busy stretch for streamers, stocking up choices for the Memorial Day weekend. In the last few days, we’ve had Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Fubar” on Netflix, “The Clearing” on Hulu and Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in “Platonic” on Apple TV+ … which also added the second-to-last “Ted Lasso.” On Sunday, Max adds the series finale of HBO’s “Succession.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.