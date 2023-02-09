1) “Lopez vs. Lopez,” 8 p.m., NBC. This gets a much-needed boost from Neil Flynn and Eden Sher, as the new neighbors. They play father and daughter — just as they did in “The Middle,” a much better comedy; as it happens, he’s George’s old friend-turned-foe. Flynn and Sher have a solid approach — as does Mayan Lopez, who is George’s daughter, on the show and in real life. They’re a welcome relief from the other characters, all overwrought.

2) “Young Rock,” 8:30, NBC. At first, Dwayne Johnson’s efforts to launch an acting career sputtered. He got roles playing fighters on “That ‘70s Show” and “Star Trek Voyager,” but nothing else … until a “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig stirred his career. Here’s a fictional version of that stretch.

3) “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981), 8 p.m., Paramount Network. It’s movie-star night on cable. Here, Harrison Ford stars in a Steven Spielberg gem and its first two sequels, which are at 10:30 p.m. (1984) and 1 a.m. (1989). Also at 8 p.m., there’s Brad Pitt in Aaron Sorkin’s clever baseball film, “Moneyball” (2011), and Tom Cruise is in the sleek, Oscar-nominated “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022), on MGM+, formerly Epix.

4) “Fire Country,” 9 p.m.,, CBS. The local fair becomes a disaster zone when a ride malfunctions. That’s part of a no-rerun night on CBS. On “SWAT” (8 p.m.,), a rampage is tied to a brutal moment in Hicks’ past; on “Blue Bloods” (10), Danny rushes to stop a killer targeting young women.

5) “Your Place or Mine,” Netflix. Reese Witherspoon has become a hyper-active producer. That includes a well-crafted movie (“Where the Crawdads Sing”) plus three series — “Daisy Jones & The 6,” “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “The Last Thing He Told Me” — that start streaming in March and April. And occasionally, she also acts in her shows. In this one, she and Ashton Kutcher play friends who temporarily trade homes and lives.

