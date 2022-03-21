1) “iHeartRadio Music Awards,” 8-10 p.m., Fox. The Grammys were pushed back to April 3, but here’s a temporary substitute. It even has LL Cool J — a five-time Grammy host — as host and performer. Also performing: Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Jason Aldean, Maneskin and more; Jennifer Lopez gets a special award. Justin Bieber and Olivia Roderigo lead with nine and eight nominations, including male and female artist of the year.
2) “The Thing About Pam,” 10 p.m., NBC. “They have a home-field advantage,” the defense attorney says. You think? The prosecutor and judge had been friends and teammates since girlhood; now the defense motions are being rejected and the prosecution has free rein. That delights Pam Hupp, wonderfully played by Renee Zellweger; in this hour (the third of six) she savors being a witness.
3) “Judge Steve Harvey,” 8 p.m., ABC. After a six-week break, this lightweight (but kind of fun) show is back with new family woes. One case pits a mother and daughter; another has a guy suing his wife for always being late. Also, friends argue about the purchase of a boat.
4) Comedies, all night. The highlight tends to be Abbott Elementary, at 9 p.m. on ABC. Tonight, parents’ conferences approach and Janine frets about meeting the mom of a student who’s having trouble. That’s followed by “Black-ish,” with an award conflicting with a family night. Earlier, NBC has “Young Rock” (troubles making the team in Canadian football) and “Mr. Mayor” (the staff clashes with the new consultants) at 8 and 8:30.
5) “The Grapes of Wrath” (1940) and “How Green Was My Valley” (1941), 8 and 10:15 p.m., Turner Classic Movies. John Ford won back-to-back directing Oscars for these black-and-white dramas. “Valley” also won for best picture; “Wrath” was nominated. If you prefer something newer and in color, HBO has “The Many Saints of Newark” (2021), the “Sopranos” prequel, at 8 p.m.
