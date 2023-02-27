1) “Black Broadway,” 8 p.m., PBS (check local listings). Here are some of the best musical moments you’ll see on TV, back-to-back. After a bland overture (the only weak point), Corbin Bleu blasts a “Ragtime” anthem; soon, Nova Payton sings from “The Color Purple” and “Dreamgirls.” These are potent, passionate songs that were first performed by Blacks. Stephanie Mills does a “Wiz” ballad she debuted 49 years ago, but mostly it’s a splendid showcase for young stars.
2) “American Auto,” 8:30, NBC. “Superstore” — the previous show from writer-producer Jason Spitzer — soared whenever it gathered the staff for a group meeting. Arguments would leap wildly off-track. Now he re-creates that with this episode. Staffers say the CEO (Ana Gasteyer) is anti-feminist. She tries to soothe things with an employee session, but that soon implodes. Other attempts follow, with hilarious results.
3) “La Brea” season-finale, 9 and 10 p.m., NBC. From the wit of “American Auto,” we wobble into the enigma of “La Brea.” Last week, for no logical reason, Levi blew up the tower that might be the only way back to our era. This week, there’s no effort to keep an eye on a rogue prisoner. It’s all quite jumbled, but one character does inform us: “Time travel is an imperfect science.” You think?
4) “Accused,” 9 p.m., Fox. It’s been a rocky ride for this anthology — one excellent episode airing second, surrounded by others (first, third and fourth) that were deeply downbeat. Now, in the sixth week, “Accused” bounces back with a terrific one, involving Navajo protesters at a uranium mine. Tazbah Chavez co-wrote it and directed it beautifully, with great work from a mostly Navajo cast.
5) ALSO: The 8 p.m. slot is busy: On Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star,” there’s a rush to stop terrorists from bombing the Texas capitol. On NBC’s “Night Court,” Faith Ford (“Murphy Brown”) arrives on a “blood moon” night filled with weird cases. And the Disney Channel has “Cinderella” (2015), gorgeous non-cartoon, skillfully directed by Kenneth Branagh.
