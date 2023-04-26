1) James Corden farewell, 10 p.m. and 12:37 a.m., CBS. Arriving from England nine years ago, Corden brought intelligence, enthusiasm and a terrific producer. Ben Winston has gone on to produce the Adele specials, the “Friends” reunion, two Tony nights and seven Grammy shows. He and Corden have worked wonders. Now their farewell has Adele in a “Carpool Karaoke” (she and Corden are shown here in their previous one), Tom Cruise in a “Lion King” number and Will Ferrell and Harry Styles as the last late-late guests.
2) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. Two weeks ago, the show ended with a surprise: Returning home (from a date with someone else) on his 18th birthday, Georgie asked Mandy to marry him. Now, after last week’s rerun, we get an answer. Yes, he’s a likable guy and the father of her baby; still, she’s 29 and mad that he lied about his age. Also, Missy feels torn between two friends. Then “Ghosts” brings back the sullen teen who died on her prom night.
3) “Good Trouble,” 10 p.m., Freeform. Some of TV’s best moments are in Thanksgiving episodes, with disparate people thrown together. That’s true here — even though the hour comes five months after the holiday. All the key characters arrive (except for Ethan, in intensive care). Even Callie is visiting; so are her adoptive parents from the “Fosters” series. It’s a crowded hour, with lots of drama, sometimes overblown and often just right.
4) Football draft, 8-11 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Just as the baseball season warms up and basketball and hockey reach their playoffs, football grabs the spotlight. Tonight, we’ll see the draft’s first round; the next two are 7-11 p.m. Friday, the final four are noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.
5) “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” Paramount+. There’s a lot shoveled into this hour, including Halloween, student elections, play rehearsals and atom-bomb instructions. “Grease” had none of that, but compensated with catchy, ‘50s-style music; this prequel settles for bland, middle-of-the-road songs. Also streaming today are documentaries on the Ku Klux Klan (Hulu) and “Swedish death cleaning” (Peacock) — ridding clutter while you’re still alive.
