1) “So Help Me Todd” debut, 9 p.m., CBS. This is the sort of show TV needs now — light and bright, with a case solved each episode. Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) is a lawyer, careful and diligent; her son Todd (Skylar Astin) is a private eye, freeform and free-lance. He’s also out-of-work, out of options and living in his sister’s garage. When his mom hires him, a great contrast begins. The next two episodes get a bit goofy, but this opener is first-rate.
2) “Atlanta,” 10 p.m., FX, rerunning 1038 and 11:16. Earn is spending a pleasant Sunday morning in church with his mom, his aunt and more, while his dad goes to the mall. Except, of course, things never turn out that way. He and his friends are soon encased in a bizarre and very funny family feud.
3) “Call Me Kat” season-opener, 9:30 p.m., Fox. For the second straight year, Mayim Bialik opens with a clever reference to her career. Last time, it was her “Blossom” co-stars; now Ken Jennings, who shares “Jeopardy” duties with her, has a hilarious little airplane scene Then Kat (Bialik) returns home, finding that her cat-cafe has a new vibe. It’s a bright start for a show that has retro charm and likability.
4) “Welcome to Flatch” season-opener, 9 p.m., Fox. With its fake-documentary style, this usually has a slow, droll approach. Not tonight. It’s parade time in Flatch, with a noisy crowd and the return of a flashy woman (Jaime Pressly) descended from the town founders. Lives have changed: Shrub has a house to himself … Kelly babysits for her dad … the minister and his ex-wife are back together. Some of that will change again, in a fairly good episode.
5) Also: At 8 p.m., Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” starts its season, with chefs in their 20s facing ones in their 40s; also, CBS’ “Young Sheldon” starts, with Georgie and his grandma in jail for smuggling cigarettes. And at 9, ABC reruns “Hocus Pocus” (1993) — a comedy favorite each October — one day ahead of its sequel’s debut on Disney+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.