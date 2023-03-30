1) Gershwin Prize, 9 p.m., PBS. Joni Mitchell has created immense depth and beauty; now she’s the focus of a gorgeous event: With her paintings as a backdrop, Mitchell, 79, is serenaded by her contemporaries (James Taylor, Graham Nash, Cyndi Lauper) and others. Ledisi links with Herbie Hancock for “River,” Annie Lennox sings a beautiful “Both Sides Now” and Brandi Cartlisle offers a stunning version of the more-recent (2007) “Shine.”
2) “Grand Crew,” 8:30 p.m., NBC. Nicky (Nicole Byer) tries to sabotage her widowed dad’s romance with a new lover (Vanessa Bell Calloway). Also, Anthony and Fay feel their relationship is “one and done” … or “two and through” … or … It’s a funny outing, peaking with Alexa’s recorded message, encouraging plants to grow.
3) “Fire Country,” 9 p.m., CBS. After their two-week basketball break, CBS’ dramas return. In this one, Jake is suspected of being a serial arsonist. That’s preceded by “SWAT” (hunting for one of the FBI’s most-wanted fugitives) and followed by “Blue Bloods,” with a new problem: Eddie’s friend has a restaurant that may be at drug front.
4) “Grease” (1978), 8 and 11 p.m., Paramount+. On Wednesday, Paramount+ will launch a zestful prequel series, focusing on the start of the Pink Ladies. First, here’s a chance to see the original, sandwiching a 10:30 special previewing the series. Other worthy movies include “Black Panther” (2018), at 8 p.m. on TBS, and “Psycho” (1960), at 8 p.m. ET on Turner Classic Movies.
5) Streaming. Netflix debuts “Unstable,” a Rob Lowe comedy movie; also, Amazon Prime starts “The Power,” a fantasy series with Toni Collette and John Leguizamo. That wraps a week that has debuted other series — the comedy “Wellmania” on Netflix, the offbeat “The Big Door Prize” on Apple TV+ and “The Dreamer” on Viaplay. The latter is a richly filmed Danish film (with English sub-titles) viewing the author who was the centerpiece of “Out of Africa.”
