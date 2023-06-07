1) “Animal Control,” 9 and 9:30 p.m., Fox. Both reruns manage to blend big sight gags and clever dialog. In this hour, we literally see a wild goose chase and a pig in a blanket; we hear about a red herring and an elephant in the room. We also see Frank (Joel McHale) scramble to duck blame for taking a tranquilizer dart. And in some hilarious moments, two folks who had iffy student behavior must now give a school presentation.
2) “Judge Steve Harvey,” 8-11 p.m., ABC. As ABC tries to get by without scripted shows, Harvey’s improvising skill is helpful. He’s a self-proclaimed judge in this show, which had three new episodes in May and has three reruns tonight. Next Wednesday, he’ll start a run of new episodes, continuing into the fall. Tonight’s disputes involving ex-friends (a football bet) and family (cremation expenses, a ruined wedding dress, a gender-reveal gone bad) and more.
3) “The Blacklist,” 8 p.m., NBC. This smart show still has six new episodes in its final season. It has one tonight (fraudulent companies are shipping goods around the world), is replaced by golf next week, then rolls ahead toward a two-hour finale July 13. Tonight, it’s followed by reruns of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (a detective’s daughter is killed) and “Magnum, P.I.” (Katsumoto is working security for a K-pop star).
4) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. Georgie has been sticking near home, being with his baby daughter and her mom (and his ex-girlfriend) Mandy. Now, however, Mandy encourages him to date others. That’s followed by “Ghosts,” with a visit from Alberta’s great-grand-niece.
5) ALSO: After two games in Las Vegas, the pro hockey finals move to Florida for the third game in a best-of-seven series. That’s 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT and TruTV. And the original “Pink Panther,” a 1963 gem, is at 2:25 p.m. on MGM+. Peter Sellers, who is brilliant, is then in sequels at 4:20 (1975), 6:15 (1976) and 8 p.m. (1978), followed by lesser sequels without him.
