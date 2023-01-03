1) “The Parent Test” opener, 9 p.m., ABC. “Grey’s Anatomy” and other dramas won’t return until Feb. 23. Filling the gap is a non-fiction night — “Celebrity Jeopardy” at 8 p.m. (tonight with actors Michael Cera, Zoe Chao and Brianne Howey) and “The Chase” at 10. They sandwich this show, which had a one-shot preview last month. Varying parenting styles face fine-dining and home-alone challenges.
2) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. When Sheldon hatched his database idea — revolutionary in the early 1990s — the university wanted a big financial share. Instead, he decided to do it on his own. Now he’s considering a bigger step — dropping out of college to work on it. That was before others (Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Elizabeth Holmes) made dropping out seem fashionable.
3) “So Help Me Todd,” 9 p.m., CBS. When the series started, Todd was bummed about losing his girlfriend, his detective license and his joy. Now we finally meet the ex-girlfriend, played by Eliza Coupe of “Pivoting” and “Happy Endings.” She’s in prison and might help his mother’s case.
4) “January 6th,” any time, Discovery+. On the eve of the second anniversary of the Capitol attack, this documentary tells the story from the perspective of the people — Capitol guards, police, etc. — who tried to hold the line, and from those they were protecting. Also streaming: On the same day that Brianne Howey tackles “Jeopardy,” Netflix has the second season of her “Ginny & Georgia.”
5) ALSO: After their long holiday breaks, we get new episodes of NBC’s “Law & Order” shows (8-11 p.m.), CBS’ “CSI: Vegas” (10 p.m.) and Fox’s comedies — “Welcome to Flatch” at 9 and “Call Me Kat” at 9:30. The latter is the first episode made after the death of Leslie Jordan, who played Phil. Vicki Lawrence, who starred with Jordan in “The Cool Kids,” has a one-episode guest stop as his mom.
