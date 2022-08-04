1) “Killer Camp” season-opener, 8 p.m., CW. It’s been an odd ride for this goofy (but fun) reality show, which uses tropes of old horror films. CW aired the British original in the summer of 2020, then made its own season. It aired two episodes last October, finding few viewers; now it tries again: This second-season opener sees 15 campers arrive. A “counselor” explains that one will be “killed” each week … and one camper is a ringer, helping the killer.
2) “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” 8 p.m., CBS. Debbie Gibson was still in high school when she first had singles reach the top-five on the Billboard charts; she was nearing 50 when her most-recent one (“Girls Night Out”) got there in 2020. Now she returns to her Long Island roots and helps renovate the home of her longtime friend and manager.
3) “Blue Bloods,” 9 and 10 p.m., CBS. Putting “Magnum” on the shelf (where it may stay until moving to NBC at mid-season), CBS starts doubling up on “Blue Bloods” reruns. The first sees Frank (Tom Selleck) tempted by a new job outside the police department. The second sees his son and daughter (a cop and an assistant district attorney) investigate a bar favored by cops and firefighters.
4) “Great American Recipe,” 9 p.m., PBS. The show has its final four now and will trim one more before next week’s finale. Tonight, the home chefs are asked to somehow concoct one meal that reflects all the food influences in their lives.
5) “The Sandman,” any time, Netflix. It’s not easy to capture Neil Gaman’s fantasy tales on film, but TV keeps trying, with “American Gods,” “Good Omens,” the “Lucifer” character and more. Here’s an ambitious one, stuffed with creepy folks from the Underworld. That wraps a streaming week that saw “Reservation Dogs” start its second season on Hulu and “Beavis and Butt-Head” return — with new and old episodes — via Paramount+.
