1) FBI crossover, 8-11 p.m., CBS. Bigger isn’t better, but it grabs attention. This starts big, with a man-made tragedy in Belarus. Then it jumps to Rome, where an American is kidnapped near the Colosseum. And then it keeps growing, linking people from all three FBI shows. Things get repetitious. Both sides (cops and crooks) do a lot of shooting and some torturing; officials also shout at each other a lot.
2) “American Experience: The Sun Queen,” 9 p.m., PBS. This solar-power notion is nothing new, it seems. More than a century ago, pop-science magazines were abuzz with the possibilities. Interest sagged for a while, but Maria Telkes persisted. A Hungarian immigrant, she assembled her inventions into a solar-powered home in the 1940s. There were flaws, but it was an important step; here’s a fascinating portrait.
3) “Accused,” 9 p.m., Fox. A subtly perfect performance by Ian Anthony Dale helps propel a deeply involving story. Dale has been in “All Rise” and “The Resident” lately, after a long run on “Hawaii Five-0.” Here, he plays a soccer-team executive, accustomed to msoothing other people’s problems; then his own rage flairs, in concern for his brain-damaged brother. The result is compelling.
4) “Finding Your Roots,” 8 p.m., PBS. One guest is Billy Crudup, whose dad seems to have been a lot like the guy he plays in “Hello Tomorrow” — a charming schemer. But even more intriguing is Tamera Mowry-Housley; her biracial roots encompass the extremes of American history.
5) “The Maltese Falcon” (1931), 10:15 a.m. ET, Turner Classic Movies. The Warner Brothers studio began 100 years ago today. Now TCM is turning the entire month into an anniversary party. Today sticks to the 1930s, including this Humphrey Bogart detective tale, No. 31 on the American Film Institute’s all-time list. Other dramas are followed by a musical burst — “42nd Street” at 8 p.m., “Gold Diggers of 1933” at 10, “Footlight Parade” at 11:45.
