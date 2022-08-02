1) Football, 8:05 p.m. ET, NBC, pre-game at 7. Wait — it’s fall football time already? The winter sports (basketball, hockey) only ended six weeks ago … baseball is barely at its mid-point … but here we are with football’s pre-season opener, the Hall of Fame game. The Las Vegas Raiders (10-7 last year) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14), who have had two straight No. 1 draft choices — quarterback Trevor Lawrence and defensive end Travon Walker.
2) “Ghosts,” 8:30 p.m., CBS. We’ve always known that Alberta was a jazz star; in fact, she helpfully reminds us. But now there’s proof, when a superfan visits the mansion. That rerun follows a “Young Sheldon” one, with the world in transition: Georgie has moved out, Sheldon and Missy have their own rooms … and their grandma has opened a secret casino in the back of the laundromat.
3) “Welcome to Flatch,” 9 and 9:30 p.m.,. Fox. This is a clever comedy, but a difficult one for new viewers to get into. Fox tries here by putting together two reruns; both, alas, involve elusive dreams. Kelly obsesses on a special dinner when her wayward dad comes home. Her cousin Shrub is finally dating; so is Cheryl, the local newspaper editor … whose ex-husband, Father Joe, tries to be forgiving after hiring Blind Billy as his assistant.
4) “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” debut, any time, Paramount+. In tbe early days of MTV and cable, viewers enjoyed watching these animated guys sloth through their empty lives. Now this streamer tries some new episodes, at the same time that it adds the third and fifth seasons of the original. It also has the guys’ movies (1996 and 2022).
5) ALSO: “Good Trouble” (10 p.m., Freeform) finds emotions stirred as Jazmin’s wedding nears; one relationship ends and another revives. For more romance complications, Peacock adds new episodes of the fictional “The Resort” and the sexy-singles reality show “Love Island.”
