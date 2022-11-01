1) “Nature: Woodpeckers: The Hole Story,” 8 p.m., PBS. We could all learn from woodpeckers’ drive and diligence. They dot a tree with holes, fill each with a nut, then keep checking to make sure they have the right fit; they also assign a sentry to oust intruders. Eggs are hatched in a group home, with everyone — related to the chicks or not — helping the feeding. This fascinating hour has humor, warmth and some remarkable, in-the-nest photography.
2) “Nova,” 9 p.m., PBS. A vast stretch of the Peruvian desert has little rain (about an inch a year), few people … and grand land etchings. Showing a monkey, a spider, or simply lines that go on for more than a mile, they were re-discovered by air in the 1920s — perhaps 1,400 years after natives left the area. Now researchers are finding interesting details; in a strong night for PBS, that’s followed by a “Secrets of the Dead” look at hieroglyphics.
3) World Series, 8 p.m. ET, Fox, with preview at 7. Here’s the fifth game of the best-of-seven series, at Philadelphia. (The sixth and seventh games, if needed, will be Friday and Saturday in Houston.) Today’s game delays the next “Masked Singer,” which has the late Leslie Jordan as guest; Fox has now scheduled that hour for 8 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 6).
4) “The Conners,” 9 p.m., ABC. There are job complications everywhere. Darlene gets a promotion that’s not as good as it sounds; her step-mother Louise loses her job … and could end up working with Aunt Jackie. Later, “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m.) finds the teachers angry, when a charter school has a commercial criticizing Abbott.
5) “The Lion in Winter” (1968), 8-10:30 p.m. ET, Turner Classic Movies. It’s a royal blend of gifted actors and potent dialog. Katharine Hepburn won an Oscar and Peter O’Toole was nominated. There were Oscars for the script and music, plus three more nominations, including best picture. At 7 p.m., Freeform has “The Peanuts Movie” (2015) and Showtime has “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008), with great work from Brad Pitt and Taraji Henson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.